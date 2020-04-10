The Trump family fails to hold a private lawsuit against fraud

Chairman Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.,,. Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and the Trump administration has suffered a major defeat in federal court – losing a battle to have a so-called “investigative business” trial against them for years has decided through secret arbitration. These allegations are by no means certain to be made public.

The plaintiffs first filed the claim in October 2018, stating that members of the Trump family and the family business had promoted and adopted a multi-level marketing or pyramid, known as ACN Opportunity, LLC.

But these business ventures were clearly out of the question.

Essentially, the plaintiffs claim that the ACN was a classic American “get-rich-quick scheme” based on Trump and his family, “causing each of these victims to abandon hundreds or thousands of dollars.”

The plaintiffs claim that the Trump family falsely adopted and promoted ACN, insisting that the company “offered a reasonable chance of commercial success.”

The statement notes how the plaintiffs relied on these representations:

Between 2005 and at least 2015, the defendants promoted and approved ACN via video, print and electronic media, at ACN events and during episodes of The Celebrity Apprentice, a television program hosted by Trump and Ivanka Trump. and Donald Trump, the approval of the ACN was vital to the plaintiffs’ decisions to become (Independent Business Owners (IBOS)) for at least two related reasons. First, the Invaders considered Trump and his family extremely successful in the business. Second, the plaintiffs believed that the ratification was independent of the ACN.

In fact, these advertising efforts and invitations were made by the Trump family because ACN was paying the bills for the exhibition – and that was obviously not public.

“The defendants and the ACN have not disclosed that the ACN is paying (the Trump family) to promote and support the company,” the decision was made Wednesday in the southern part of New York (SDNY).

The class, represented by a Jane Doe, indicted on various state and federal charges, including allegations of “blackmail and conspiracy to raid”. The two federal claims were rejected by the court after the Trump family filed for dismissal in January 2019.

A footnote explains the remaining claims controlled by the court:

Number 3 supports the dissemination of untrue and misleading statements by the public under California law. Number 4 supports unfair competition under California law. Count 5 advocates unfair and misleading commercial practices under Maryland law. Count 6 advocates unfair and misleading practices under Pennsylvania law. Numbers 7 and 8 confirm the fraud of common law and misleading omissions.

In July 2019, the amalgams informed the plaintiffs that they would seek arbitration on the remaining and varied allegations of state law. Wednesday’s decision was ruled out:

Defendants seek to enforce the dispute in this case on the basis of arbitration agreements between the plaintiffs and the ACN, in which the defendants are not parties. The question on this proposal is whether the plaintiffs agreed to arbitrate with the defendants, with a theory of either fair suspension or practice. The Court finds that the plaintiffs did not agree to arbitrate with the defendants. A second ancillary issue is, if there was such an agreement, the defendants waived their right to enforce the arbitration of these allegations. The Court finds that they did so. Therefore, the proposal to impose arbitration is independently prohibited.

The decision of the US District Judge Lorna G. Schofield it contained a somewhat harsh language directed towards the trump cards.

“Defendants suggest that the plaintiffs knew that ACN and the Trump family were aligned so that a contractual obligation to one should be construed as a contractual obligation to the other,” the judge said before explaining why this was not possible.

“The plaintiffs not only ignored the relationship between the Trump family and ACN, but the business relationship was explicitly hidden,” he wrote.

The court also issued bribes to try to play the system:

Defendants have been arguing aggressively in this court forum for eight months before informing plaintiffs of their intention to arbitrate the surviving allegations. The defendants received benefits from appealing to the federal court – dismissal of claims, stay of discovery while pending the motion and issuance of numerous non-summons calls that would not be available to arbitration. These defenses and defenses on the defensive side represent defeats and prejudices on the part of the Defenders. Now that the defendants have extracted as much as they could from the trial, they are seeking to move to a different forum. This conduct is substantially detrimental to the plaintiffs and seeks to use (federal arbitration law (FAA)) as a vehicle to handle procedural rules for the benefit of the defendants and the plaintiffs’ damages. Such tactics undermine a fundamental goal of the FAA to support the economic settlement of claims.

“For the reasons mentioned above, the charge of arbitration is DENIED,” Schofield concludes.

(image via TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)