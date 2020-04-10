The Trump family travels more than Obama

Chairman Donald Trump and his family travels a lot. They do it to the public’s penny. In fact, Trump’s immediate family has traveled far more in public funding three years than the president’s entire family. Barack Obama traveled to eight.

A report released Friday by Washington on Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) states that the number of taxpayers traveling with First Family taxpayers is actually significantly higher than that.

“Last year, the Trump family took more trips that required protection from the intelligence services than the Obama family received in seven, according to a budget document released by the Treasury Department,” the study said.

In all, the Secret Service has protected the Trump family on about 4,000 tax-funded trips.

Declare authors Walker Davis and Linnaea Honl-Stuenkel Note that this equates to a family trip price Trump 12 times higher than the one that Obama and his family travel with secret service protection.

And many of these trips were not for the common good:

On average, the Obama family received 133.3 protected trips per year, while the Trump family received an average of 1,625 per year. Much of the well-known Trump family trip is to promote the businesses of the Trump group, which President Trump still owns and earns.

“The extremely high number of protected trips of the Trump family is partly explained by the fact that Eric (Bear) and Lecturer (Bear) Junior have traveled the world promoting Trump-branded businesses throughout Trump’s presidency, “the report said. “This explanation does little to address the concerns than it does to highlight the extent to which the American people are subsidizing the Trump family business.”

This exponential increase in travel protected by the secret service is said to be “putting pressure on the organization’s budget,” according to the report – which cites a fairly clear Washington Post article from August 2017 entitled: “The Secret The agency says the money will be used to protect Trump and his family on September 30. “

Law & Crime was able to obtain and confirm the underlying data for CREW analysis on the travels of the two presidential families.

The numbers are buried in the Department of Homeland Security Tax Year 2020 Congress Reasoning and Overview of the Budget and the Ministry of Finance of the Congressional Budget Reasoning and Annual Performance Plan and Report for the financial year 2021.

A graph from the previous report shows the first numbers:

In response to the tremendous increase in travel and spending protected by the Secret Service, CREW called on the Trump family to compensate the public for any trips related to the promotion of the Trump family business.

“The Trump family has received more than 3,000 protected trips in the last two years, and the secret service budget has been forced to increase en masse to accommodate the family’s travels,” the report said. “We don’t know exactly how many of these trips are related to the Trump operation, but the bill is growing rapidly. A 12-fold increase in any budget will certainly attract attention and the president’s business will have to compensate the Treasury Department.” taxpayers’ money spent to directly or indirectly support his business.

(image via JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images)