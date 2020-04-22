The Trump Org is asking the Trump Administrator for the Break on Trump Hotel Rent

Chairman Donald Trump The family wants a break in the monthly rent they pay the federal government for renting the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., which is currently the location of the brand new Trump International Hotel.

According to the New York Times, Eric Trump recently submitted a request from the Trump Organization to the US General Directorate of Services (GSA) due to the lack of visitors to hotels that have put the family business in predictable terrible financial problems as a result of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic response.

The Trump administration insists that the GSA simply wants to consider giving them relief similar to that of other federal tenants, who may have rented out in the midst of a massive economic downturn.

“We’re just treating it the same way,” Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. “Whatever it is, it’s fine.”

For obvious reasons, the request to the GSA is as follows Joseph Heller-penty enigma.

If the federal government administration and the support service focus on the request, then the ever-present concerns about the hotel’s conflict of interest for the 45th president will be met with utter relief. If the GSA rejects the request, while at the same time cutting other GSA employees, the rent deficit, then the basic principles of clean, widely understood, could lead to charges that the body was more or less cautious about optics and this would probably call for few tweets are despised by the famous Minister President.

The GSA, however, has not stated in one way or another how they intend to respond to Eric Trump’s request to reduce the hotel’s $ 270,000 monthly rent. The Trump administration is said to be aware of the rent, unlike many millions of Americans hoping for such relief from elected officials and their leaders.

But even the basic fact that Trump’s organization called for help from the Trump administration has burdened critics of the president who see the incident as his own, calling for himself to be able to reduce the amount owed to the government.

“Last fall, the GSA admitted to lawmakers that it did not mind controlling submissions from the Trump Hotel, which it claimed did not earn enough to increase GSA payments above the minimum,” said the former director of the Office of Government. Ethics Trump enemy Walter Shaub via Twitter. “Now the hotel wants a GSA rental break. Will GSA control this request? “

“The president’s company is calling for a break in rent payments for the DC hotel due to the pandemic,” said the Executive Director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). Noah Bookbinding in a Tweet too. “The request is addressed to the owner, which is the Trump administration. It is difficult to imagine a clearer case of conflict of interest. “

CREW Research Director Robert Maguire also offered to receive:

If only the GSA had considered putting the language in the lease, especially to prohibit, say, a “elected official of the United States government” from “accepting any share or part of that lease or any benefit that may result from her “You live you learn, I guess.

Shaub, who also works with CREW, offered his own sarcasm.

“Not only did the GSA lease have something to say about Trump leasing GSA property, but the founders of this nation also had something to say about it,” he said on Twitter. “But what good is an old thing like a Constitution and why impose contracts when it’s easier to follow the corrupt flow?”

The problem, of course, is that the language is, in fact, in the lease. However, the GSA, for some reason, has never actually faced non-compliance with the agreement signed – even as Democrats and non-profit anti-corruption organizations have repeatedly raised concerns.

Other critics are reporting on the news of the pandemic’s overall impact on the Trump family business.

“Is there anyone investigating whether Trump’s desire to end the closure is linked to the effect of the termination on Trump’s highly hereditary company?” lawyer and director of Hamilton Lincoln Legal Center Ted Frank asked. “Maybe the end of the finish is good! But the conflict of interest here is frightening and unacceptable. “

The Times report notes that there was something bloody. most of the properties of the president are closed and those that are not largely deprived of protectors. Trump Organization paid rent late in Palm Beach County, Florida this month.

“In Florida, the county that ordered us to close is the county that collects rent,” Eric Trump shouted. “What do they do for others? Just treat us the same. “

