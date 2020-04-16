The Trump Task Force includes all seniors except Mitt Romney

Chairman Donald Trump reportedly asked all Republicans in the Senate except Mitt Romney (R-UT) to join a bilateral group that has undertaken to reopen the US economy amid a corona pandemic.

White House Representative Rebecca Balhaus took to Twitter to share the White House announcement:

The White House says all Republicans in the Senate, with the exception of Mitt Romney – who voted to accuse Trump of one of the two charges in February – have been called upon to join a bilateral working group to open up the economy.

In February, Romney voted to convict Trump of obstructing Congress, one of two categories of accusations, and the president clearly does not forgive him.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence He called members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate on Thursday, Politico said, but Romney was not included.

“We’ve all talked about cooperation,” said the minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters. “It was a very good call … it was very productive.”

The White House had previously sent an e-mail to selected lawmakers informing them that they had been selected “to provide advice to the President on the opening of the United States after covid-19”.

Trump’s first team for his team was included Mark Meadows, Ivanka Trump, Jeren Kouchner, Steven Moutsin, Larry Kudlow, Robert Lighthizer, and Wilbur Ross, and received a serious response since no one is an expert in medicine, science or public health.

Trump was also criticized in March for splitting Romney into a sarcastic tweet about the senator’s diagnosis of corona:

This is really great news! I’m so glad I can’t talk. He may have been a great presidential candidate and an even worse US senator, but he’s RINO and I really like him! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy

