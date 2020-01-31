The Trump team says Biden is the one who should be charged!

Joe Biden is expected to be charged under a legal theory exposed by Alan Dershowitz, President Trump’s legal team pleaded Thursday at the end of the interrogation phase of the Senate recall trial.

A group of Republican senators asked if unsupported allegations around Biden and a Ukrainian gas company called Burisma could constitute a successful dismissal case.

There is no evidence to support the allegations, which suggest that Biden used his position as vice-president to dismiss a Ukrainian prosecutor for investigating Burisma, on whose board his son was sitting.

In fact, there is no evidence to support the idea that the prosecutor in question was investigating Burisma, or anything at all. Biden lobbied for his dismissal, as did all those who were observing Ukraine at the time with neurons, due to the prosecutor’s failure to fight corruption.

But that was not an obstacle for Patrick Philbin, lawyer for the president.

“One could quite easily gather from these known facts the suggestion that there was a family financial benefit from the end of this investigation,” said Philbin, “as it protected the position of young Biden on the board of directors.” . “

Thus, Biden could be dismissed because his son received a salary for his position on the board of directors of Burisma.

Philbin described it as “purely private pecuniary financial gain”, reason that, if the conduct of an act undertaken by a president, “would be the problematic category”.

There is no evidence to suggest that Hunter Biden’s position in Burisma – no matter how it may have been moved – affected the official work of Elder Biden in relation to Ukraine.