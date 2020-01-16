The Trump trial begins, senators promise “impartial justice” – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – The US Senate Thursday opened President Trump’s indictment process with silent ceremony – senators standing at their desks to take an oath of “impartial justice” as jurors, prosecutors formally reciting the charges and President John Roberts presides.

The lawsuit, only the third such undertaking in American history, begins at the beginning of the election year, a time of deep political division in the nation. Four of the senators who condemn Trump run for the Democratic Party nomination to challenge him in the fall.

“Hear, hear, hear!”, The senate’s sergeant pointed out the weapons and called the procedure at noon.

Senators filled the room, an unusual face in themselves, silent sitting under strict rules that prohibit talking or cell phones, for a trial that not only tests Trump’s presidency, but also the nation’s three branches of power and its system of checks and balances.

The constitution requires the chief judge to be the president and Roberts made the short journey down the street from the Supreme Court to the Capitol. He has long insisted that judges are not politicians and is expected to serve as a referee for the proceedings. Senators quickly got up when he appeared in his usual black robe.

“All senators will now stand and stand and raise their right hand,” Roberts said.

“Do you solemnly swear that in all things that are part of the trial of the accusation of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, who is currently pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so do you help God?”

The senators replied that they would do that, and then they stood in line to sign an oath book.

Trump faces two charges after the House punished him last month. One, that he misused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing the subsequent Congress probe.

The president insists that he did nothing wrong and he again rejected the White House trial on Thursday: “It’s completely biased. It’s a hoax.”

Any acquittal is expected in the Republican controlled Senate. There are, however, new revelations about Trump’s actions against Ukraine.

The Government Accountability Office said on Thursday that the White House has violated federal law by refusing security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

At the same time, a defendant from Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, has handed over new documents to the prosecutor linking the president to the shadow of Giuliani’s foreign policy.

The developments put new pressure on senators to call more witnesses for the trial, an important point of contention that still needs to be resolved. The White House has instructed civil servants not to comply with subpoenas from Congress that request witnesses or other information.