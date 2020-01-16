The Trump trial begins, senators promise “impartial justice” – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Senate on Thursday opened President Donald Trump’s indictment process with silent ceremony – senators are standing behind their desks to take an oath of “impartial justice” as jurors, prosecutors formally reciting the indictments and Chief Justice John Roberts presiding.

The lawsuit, only the third such undertaking in American history, begins at the beginning of the election year, a time of deep political division in the nation. Four of the senators who condemn Trump run for the Democratic Party nomination to challenge him in the fall.

“Hear, hear, hear!”, The Senate sergeant pointed to his arms and called the procedure just after noon.

Senators filled the room, an unusual face in themselves, silent sitting under strict rules that prohibit talking or cell phones, for a trial that not only tests Trump’s presidency, but also the nation’s three branches of power and its system of checks and balances.

The constitution requires the chief judge to be the president and Roberts made the short journey down the street from the Supreme Court to the Capitol. He has long insisted that judges are not politicians and is expected to serve as a referee for the proceedings. Senators quickly got up when he appeared in his usual black robe.

“All senators will now stand and stand and raise their right hand,” Roberts said.

“Do you solemnly swear that in all things that are part of the trial of the accusation of Donald John Trump, President of the United States, who is currently pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so do you help God?”

The senators replied that they would do that, and then they stood in line to sign an oath book.

Trump faces two charges after the House punished him last month. One, that he misused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as leverage. Trump is also charged with obstructing the subsequent Congress probe.

The president insists that he did nothing wrong and he again rejected the White House trial on Thursday: “It’s completely biased. It’s a hoax.”

Any acquittal is expected in the Republican controlled Senate. There are, however, new revelations about Trump’s actions against Ukraine.

The Government Accountability Office said on Thursday that the White House has violated federal law by refusing security assistance to Ukraine, which shares a border with hostile Russia.

At the same time, a defendant from Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Lev Parnas, has handed over new documents to the prosecutor linking the president to the shadow of Giuliani’s foreign policy.

The developments put new pressure on senators to call more witnesses for the trial, an important source of discussion that still needs to be resolved. The White House has instructed civil servants not to comply with subpoenas from Congress that request witnesses or other information.

“What is the president hiding? What is he afraid of? “Asked the Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

“The severity of these charges is obvious,” he said. “The House of Representatives has accused the president of trying to bring down a foreign leader for personal gain.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said the new information from Parnas requires an investigation, which she does not expect from Trump’s Advocate General. “This is an example of all the president’s henchmen and I hope the senators are not part of the president’s henchmen.”

Before the swearing in, House Democrats were prosecuting the case for the Senate and Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Commission formally presented the accusation articles.

Seven legislators, led by Schiff and Rep. Jerrold Nadler of the Judicial Committee, took the solemn walk across the Capitol for a second day.

All eyes were on Schiff when he was standing by a desk in the well of the room, a space that was usually reserved for senators.

“House resolution 755 accusation of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, for high crimes and crimes,” he began reading the nine pages.

The other prosecutors stood side by side.

Senators later said that when Roberts appeared the occasion ceremony took place. The security was tight in the Capitol.

“I thought this was a historic moment and you could have heard a pin drop,” said Republican John Cornyn from Texas. “And so I think the seriousness of what I think was sinking for all of us.”

Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell took a very different view of the charges and procedures.

He opened the room with Pelosi’s decision to hand out “souvenir pens” on Wednesday after she had signed the resolution to pass the charges on to the Senate.

“This latest show has neatly distilled the entire party process of the house into one perfect visual,” McConnell said. “It was a transparent batch process from start to finish.”

GOP Senator James Inhofe was absent from home in Oklahoma for a family medical problem, but plans to take the oath when he returns when the full trial starts next week, his office said.

The senate will formally call on the White House to appear, with the president’s legal team expected to respond on Saturday. Opening arguments start on Tuesday.

The president recently suggested that he would be open to a quick vote to simply reject the accusations, but there is insufficient Republican support for that.

Instead, the president’s team expects a trial that lasts no longer than two weeks, according to senior government officials. That would be much shorter than the trial against President Bill Clinton in 1999 or the first trial against President Andrew Johnson in 1868. Both were acquitted.

A vast majority of senators would be needed, 67 out of 100, to condemn the president. Republicans control the room, 53-47, but it only takes 51 votes during the process to approve rules, summon witnesses, or reject the charges.

A group of four Republican senators is working to ensure that there will be votes about the possibility of witnessing, although it is not at all certain that a majority will prevail for new testimonials.

Sens. Susan Collins from Maine, Mitt Romney from Utah, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee are among those involved.

“I tend to believe that additional information would be useful,” Collins said in a statement. “It is likely that I would support a motion to call witnesses.”

Romney said he wants to hear from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, who others have raised the alarm about the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine being led by Giuliani.

The house managers are a diverse group with legal, law enforcement agencies and military experience, including Hakeem Jeffries from New York, Sylvia Garcia from Texas, Val Demings from Florida, Jason Crow from Colorado and Zoe Lofgren from California.

Two are freshmen – Crow a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, Garcia a former judge in Houston. Demings is the former police chief of Orlando and Jeffries is a lawyer and member of party leadership. Lofgren has the rare belief that he worked on a congress staff during the deposition of President Richard Nixon – he resigned before the entire House voted on the indictment – and then became an elected legislator during Clinton.

___

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller, Alan Fram, Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor, Mary Clare Jalonick, Laurie Kellman and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.