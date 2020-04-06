The trumpet has blood on his hands

Composer of New York Scott Stringer talk to me Anderson Cooper on Monday to lose his mother Arlen Stringer-Cuba as a result of complications due to coronavirus.

Stringer said: “To make this tragedy happen is so overwhelmingly sad for my family, but it’s a story, Anderson, who I know plays all over the country, plays outside in New York, is so bad. He has a great story to tell and tell for the rest of my life. “

As he spoke about the many families involved in the same grief, he blamed the President. Donald Trump to have blood on his hands:

“In New York, it’s happening to so many families and I have to tell you, Donald Trump has blood on his hands and he has his mother’s blood on his hands and he sent us to a hospital located here in Manhattan port and no one can to get to this hospital. This is something outrageous and so it is very difficult to mourn under these conditions. “

“You’re angry about that,” Cooper asked.

“I think we’re all,” Stringer said. “The government is supposed to protect our people and we are supposed to be able to protect our parents and grandparents the way they protect us and we are not able to do that and maybe the thing I struggle with the most is how you mourn. at a time when you can’t connect with people? There can’t be a funeral. There can’t be a traditional shiva, there’s no way you can reach my father and see him personally because he’s in quarantine. for they can not say goodbye to their grandmother. “

“When you see someone who has died from this bad virus,” he added, “text someone, call someone because that’s the only way you have to shut down, it’s from people who are strangers saying goodbye to your mom and helping you grieve and that’s it. so important to families. “

