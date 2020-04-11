The Trust Foundation is donating 5 rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund

KC Reddy, CEO of Geo Telangana, and Kamal Potlapalli, RIL Affairs Officer, met with Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industry KT Rama Rao and delivered the letter of assistance.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 10, 2020, 8:19 PM IST

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and the Reliance Foundation have donated five Russian donations to the Telangana Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the government’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“RIL has been at the forefront of implementing a comprehensive strategy to combat this war and has established India’s first Covid-19 facility, which is responsible for increasing national capacity for testing, masks, PPE and other important equipment, as well as It provides more than 50 stains. A meal equivalent to meals through food kits across India, ”RIL said in a press release.

In addition, the RIL and Reliance Foundation have collectively donated more than 530 rupees to the prime minister.

This added care and several relief funds.

