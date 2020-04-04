The Trust Mumbai Port is in contact with Cruise Operator for quarantine floating facilities

The state-owned port operator said in a statement that the ship had a capacity of nearly 2,000 people and could be used as a quarantine.



PTI Mumbai

latest update: April 4, 2020, 11:48 PM IST

The Port of Mumbai (MbPT) said on Saturday that it was in talks with a cruise operator to supply its cruise ship as a floating quarantine facility.

The state-owned port operator said in a statement that the ship had a capacity of nearly 2,000 people and could be used as a quarantine.

“We have created ties between BrihanMumbai Municipality and a cruise ship that has 2,000 people on board to be able to serve as a floating quarantine. In addition, we also have a sailors’ house in Wadi Bunder,” he said. We have established a capacity of 500 communications. The bed is for use as a quarantine facility, “said Sanji Bayatia, head of MbPT.

However, he did not specify which travel band was tied up for this reason.

According to sources, MbPT is in talks with the cruise ship Essel Group Jalesh Cruises to supply its ship.

The measures were reported to be 537 in Mumbai alone, especially as the number of confirmed cases in Maharashtra reached 537.

The virus has killed 19 people in the state so far.

MbPT has also started quarantine in three locations, including the Downtarie building at MbPT Hospital, Nadkarni Park Welfare Center, Vadala and the CMC building inside Indira Eskleh, to keep the suspects in custody.

“In addition, we also provide vacant apartments in residential neighborhoods near the hospital to accommodate isolated cases or emergency staff,” he added.

Behtia went on to say that all port operations are carried out with minimal operational staff.

