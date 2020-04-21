The truth about Bhad Bhabie’s criminal past

In 2017, Danielle Bregoli was convicted of four counts: two counts of aggravated theft, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a false police report, according to TMZ. The last count was when Bregoli allegedly tried to frame her mother for drug use. According to the New York Post, she said in enforcing the law that her mom was using heroin after the teenager herself spread icing sugar on a bathroom counter.

The charges gave her five years of probation in California, where she lives with her mother, but without time in prison as part of a resignation agreement. Some other charges were dropped as part of the deal.

But records show that Bregoli has had far more problems than he was charged with. As described by Elite Daily and originally from TMZ, Bregoli has a police file showing that she dealt with police officers 51 times between February 2016 and February 2017. Incidents involving police officers include a number of domestic incidents. verbal threats and fraud, along with the already known car theft. There was even a warrant for her arrest, the records show.

So while Bregoli has been in trial for just five years and has been jailed, it could be a real problem if it breaks its promise of good behavior – in other words, let’s hope we don’t redeem it in any other legal problem, howbow dah;