Tana Mongaou said that her difficult childhood makes it difficult for her to manage her emotions. In a YouTube video released in March 2020, the reality star said he spent “years continuing to bite into any emotional pain I could, while I also snow in a bigger and bigger fame. My best friend died.” and I spent the days shooting and the nights looking at the ceiling, bottling depression, “he said.

As Mongeau’s popularity grew, so did public scrutiny. To deal with it, he started abusing drugs. “I was on the verge of taking Xanax where I wasn’t trying to overdose – this drug killed people I like – I definitely got enough of not trying to kill myself, but I certainly didn’t care if I died.”

The YouTube star also smoked a lot of weeds and according to E! News, Mongeau admitted that her health was failing and felt exhausted by MTV’s recording program. Mongeau also added that she felt that MTV was taking advantage of the fragile situation and editing the photos to make her look like an “average” person. Fortunately, Mongeau told its director, Jordan Worona, “whom he credits with saving lives,” people said.

The vlogger now hopes to make a positive change for herself and others: “I’ve worked every day to see what else I can do with my platform.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact the 24-hour SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Service at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the HOME text in the Text Crisis Line at 741741.