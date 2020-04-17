The truth about Emilia Clarke’s secret love life

Emilia Clarke He is not dating anyone publicly, but the table world is believed to have many secret relationships that relate to other celebrities. Here are some recent dating rumors that Gossip Cop debuted over the actress.

In January 2018, HollywoodLife mistakenly reported that Pitt was “smashing” Clarke after bidding $ 90,000 at a Haiti Relief charity gala to watch a Game of Thrones episode with her. After he was given up by another assistant, the gossip blog wondered if “a new romance (would be) broke” if Pitt had won the screening. Gossip Cop He dismissed the claim by pointing out that Pitt increased his bid to $ 120,000 when he learned that Clarke’s throne companion Kit Harington would also be there, which meant that Pitt didn’t show up for the screening as a way to get time alone with Clarke . Pitt’s spokesman also denied the claim on the record.

A few weeks later, the National Enquirer used the same event as an excuse to claim that Pitt and Clarke were going to start dating, according to an alleged “snitch” near the couple. “It’s time for Brad to come out again and Brad has his eye on Emilia,” the tipster told the board, adding that “this time all it will cost him is dinner and drink. Gossip Cop She came in with a trusted source close to Clarke, who told us that she and Pitt had not been in contact since the gala. A source close to Pitt said the story was not false.

That April, Life & Style published an article stating that Pitt’s friends were trying to establish her with famous actresses – not just Clarke, but Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron and Kristen Wiig. Another gloomy “insider” claimed that Pitt’s director and “some producer friends” had “put together a list of potential partners to zero in on someone who is not only beautiful, but their intellectual.” The idea of ​​Pitt’s manager trying to play his matchmaker this way was ridiculous. A source of confidence close to Pitt said Gossip Cop that the rumor was “wrong”, though of course “his friends want him to be happy.” Again, that charity gala is the only time Pitt and Clarke have linked in either way.

That June, Women’s Day chose another leading actor to pair with the actress, this time claiming Chris Pratt was trying to date Clarke. “He thinks Emilia is totally hot,” one suspicious tipster told the newspaper. “Now that they’re both single, their mutual friends think they’d make a good start.” Of course, by the time Pratt has already started dating Katherine Shwarzenegger, who is now his wife. In addition, Gossip Cop found no evidence that Pratt and Clarke knew each other at all, except once in 2016 when they posed for a photo at the MTV Movie Awards.

More recently, Women’s Day has returned with a false rumor about Emilia Clarke, this time claiming that Victoria Beckham was angry with her husband David for flirting with Clarke over the text. David recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself with the actress, who was allegedly “unimpressed” by Victoria. “It was weird to post that photo knowing it would upset Victoria,” said another fake source, “so a lot of people are speculating that it’s a sign that they might actually end.” It was a really ridiculous statement, as Victoria recently posted a photo of the entire Beckham family together on Thanksgiving. Clarke may be very private about her dating life, but that doesn’t mean she is romantically involved with every guy she takes a picture with.