Garth Brooks e Trisha Yearwood they have been married for almost 15 years, but the longevity of their marriage has done nothing to protect the couple from rumors of marital problems. Gossip Cop they burst these corpses for their misleading stories, but then we noticed a pattern when it came to this particular couple.

The Globe published an article last October with the splashy headline, “Garth and Trisha’s marriage explodes!” According to this service, Brooks was seriously divorcing Yearwood. “Their wires seem crossed in that they actually communicated without it becoming a battle,” an alleged source snatched. “I think Garth, in particular, is ready to walk unless they can find a middle ground – one that doesn’t include Trisha as she is called to the shots.” Gossip Cop found a lot of evidence to the contrary.

Two weeks earlier, Garth Brooks had discussed Trisha Yearwood in an interview with Us Weekly. The country’s spouses also seemed happy to spend time together while volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. There was a lot of evidence to support that Yearwood and Brooks were perfectly happy together and absolutely none to indicate that they were about to divorce. This story was simply false.

Earlier this year, that same point of sale claimed that Miranda Lambert had sent the marriage of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood into a crisis. Yearwood was allegedly “jealously jealous of Garth’s intense interest in Miranda,” a dubious tipster told the frame. “She’s furious with Garth because she knows Miranda is a famous man-eater who has a history of trying to get married men wide.” Things got worse when Brooks publicly praised Lambert and started talking about asking him to go hiking with him, which left Yearwood feeling “humiliated.” “It’s incredibly insecure,” he mistrusted the mistrust. “They fight so hard for it, they left the marriage hanging by a thread.” Gossip Cop he was more than happy to bring out this unpleasant rumor

There was absolutely no indication that Garth Brooks had asked Miranda Lambert to join him on the tour. In fact, the relationship between the two country music superstars could be a bit awkward, considering Lambert called Brooks to sync lips at the 2017 CMAs. Beyond that, Trisha Yearwood had recently held an interview on Good Morning America, where revealed the secret of the longevity of her marriage to Brooks. “We are friends at the end of the day and we like each other’s company and we want to be together,” he said, adding that the two become a “priority” between them.

More recently, the National Enquirer claimed that Yearwood and Brooks had a huge fight just before their benefit show at home. “They fought for every aspect of the CBS show and weren’t discreet about it during rehearsals!” a source called said at the exit. “When the rehearsals were over, Trisha and Garth didn’t even talk to each other.” The source of some friction between the spouses came from the “insistence that Yearwood choose all the songs for the TV show.” This left Brooks “ready to walk.”

This was the simplest of all the stories to debate. Trisha Yearwood’s literal name and Garth Brooks ’special charity was Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! The songs the couple sang were not previously decided. Fans watching from home were behind the choice of song. How could the couple fight for something that was never their decision? Once again, her husband’s dazzling praise of Yearwood was the final straw in which this story opened Gossip Cop. During the show’s promotion, Yearwood referred to her husband as “a true source of wonderful strength” for her. It was ridiculous for this tabloid to try to get away from his lies, especially when the truth looked them in the face.

It’s not the first time the National Enquirer has stumbled when he reported on Garth Brooks. Last April, the unreliable outing falsely reported that Brooks would be singing at the wedding of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Gossip Cop came in with Brooks’ spokesman, who told us the tale “wasn’t true.” Suffice it to say, this tabloid cannot be trusted.