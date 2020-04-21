The truth about Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti

On November 14, 2019, a robber broke into the home of Atlanta’s Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti, stealing $ 366,000 worth of jewelry, according to People. Azalea was actually at their home in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta during the break. He said he left the back door open for Carty and when he heard footsteps upstairs, he assumed it was his.

Unfortunately, the robber took a huge amount of luxury items such as “$ 39,000 gold chain with Cuban chain, $ 70,000 diamond ring rings, $ 10,000 Cartier gold bracelet and $ 57,000 Audemars Piguet, according to gold watch.” But the robber also took an $ 35,000 engagement ring, sparking some very legitimate rumors that the couple is engaged.

Meanwhile, on April 2, 2020, Carty was arrested in Georgia in Lamborghini, in possession of “12 bags of marijuana, 3 weapons, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone,” according to Page Six. Carty was in the car with another man and, according to the store, were arrested and “are now facing the wall in Georgia’s toughest paramilitary prison, known as Hill-ton.”

Despite these ups and downs, Azalea and Karti remain strong and while they have not explicitly confirmed the rumors of their engagement, they seem to remain united, despite the obstacles that life brings.