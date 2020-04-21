The truth about Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa’s relationship

Kate Hudson and his partner Danny Fujikawa they’ve been together for nearly four years, which gave the tabloid world a good time to cook up stories about them. They aren’t, of course – all those rumors are complete nonsense. There are five times here Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for fake articles about the couple.

In early 2018, Star falsely reported that Hudson and Fujikawa were secretly married. The article was apparently inspired by a photo Hudson posted on Instagram the previous month, commemorating his first birthday with a walk. The tabloid suggested that Fujikawa be proposed to him while on the excursion, though he did not provide any evidence to support the claim. Gossip Cop They recorded a source close to the couple, who confirmed that Hudson and Fujikawa were neither married nor secretly married.

That June, just months after Hudson announced that she and Fujikawa were expecting their first child, Star published another article claiming that Fujikawa “dumped” Hudson after getting hired. Never mind that the same tabloid claimed they were married six months earlier. An alleged “insider” speculated that Hudson’s “rumored fling” with Brad Pitt “must have left Danny feeling quite insecure,” which combined with Hudson’s “bossy” behavior while pregnant was enough to leave Fujikawa.

Gossip Cop he researched the story again, and of course nothing of it was true. They did not cheat, so they are still together but not married, and Hudson had no “chit” with Pitt, as we have tried several times before. In addition, people reported that the couple was “doing very well.”

In August, Gossip Cop they busted Star again by writing that Hudson had been “sent to the delivery room,” conveniently forgetting that they had already broken up two months earlier and allegedly tied the knot earlier in the year. The paper once again brushed off the rumor of Brad Pitt for more flavor. This story was nonsense too – not only had Hudson not delivered the baby yet, he wouldn’t have done it for another two months. In the meantime, she frequently shared more photos of herself and Fujikawa together on Instagram. The story was just ridiculous.

In June 2019, Life & Style parroted the previous year’s article and insisted that Fujikawa dump Hudson, leaving her devastated. “She is in a position to believe about the split,” a questionable tipster told the magazine that Fujikawa had left her because she “hated her wild life style” of continuous feasting. Gossip Cop looked at it: Actually, Hudson and his family were vacationing in Italy at the time the tabloid published its story. They just didn’t mess around.

Finally, in January this year He gasped Cop removed a piece accordingly. stating that Hudson and his mother Goldie Hawn spent the holidays fighting with Fujikawa and Kurt Russell, 37-year-old Hawn’s partner. The four of them spent the holidays together in Aspen with other family members, a trip the tabloid went on to recreate: “Everyone was eager to get together and reconnect this trip, but instead Goldie and Kate found themselves busy comforting each other. others ”after fights with their respective partners.

But Hawn and Russell were spotted enjoying each other’s company as they dined together. Hudson, meanwhile, shared vacation photos on Instagram, suggesting the family had fun. They all had a great time. These corpses were supposed to check Hudson’s social media before they shot at her and her family.