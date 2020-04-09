The truth about Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky

Linda Tripp compared Monica Lewinsky to a child during a 2017 Daily Mail interview. “Monica looked like a young woman, she was wonderful, smart and witty, but she was a child in every way,” she said. Tripp also claimed: “He was obsessed with Bill Clinton and what he reads like romance was something completely different from him, I knew it worked, it wasn’t new to me.” In the same interview, Tripp claimed that Lewinsky had called Clinton’s secretary, Betty Currie, “20 times a day.”

Tripp shared: “Monica was so obsessed that there was absolutely no chance of that changing.” He believes they will grow old together. “Tripp also admitted:” At first I found her a bit on the bimbo side but I realized that none of this is true. She is a smart, witty, caring person, giving a face that happened to be in a huge obsession. ”

Despite initial reservations, Tripp claimed that she liked Lewinsky just to protect her. Tripp told the Daily Mail: “We loved him and he made me do what I did, but I knew I had to do it.” Eventually, he said: “I desperately wanted someone to be held accountable for what he was doing.” He said: “With Monica, I was put aside. The kind of abuse of a child was so unconscious, it was horrible, even for him.