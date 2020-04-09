The truth about Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were married for 15 years until April 9, 2020, a fall. However, their anniversary celebrations were probably very different from what one would expect. Instead of a rich party full of friends and family – or even more familiar, on this subject – the couple marked the isolation due to the pandemic of coronaio.

Carol became the first British king to test positive for the disease in March 2020, forcing himself and his wife to isolate themselves until they were well again and until Camilla was considered safe from the virus. “The future king was self-isolated in Birkhall – and that meant keeping him apart from Camilla, who was also isolated in another part of the big house in the highlands of Scotland,” according to People magazine.

According to Man, the couple reunited on April 6, 2020, just in time to celebrate the last 15 years as husband and wife, spending some one-to-one years together at their Scottish home. In honor of the landmark, Clarence House Instagram, which posts photos and videos of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, gave fans a look at the couple in Birkhall with Camilla Bluebell and Beth’s dogs. The account also shared a slideshow of the duo, looking so happy together during their wedding, as they will continue to be in the coming years.