The truth about rumors of divorce from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 2019 had an incredible year and started 2020 with a successful Super Bowl commercial for Hyundai. The superstar couple has become one of the most popular pairings in Hollywood, but some tabloids seem to have a problem with their union. Let’s take a look at some of the worst rumors about the two Gossip Cop mentioned.

Chrissy Teigen wasn’t paranoid, but she was upset

In September 2017, In Touch claimed that the couple “fought continuously” and “in marriage counseling for six months”. According to the branch’s mysterious source, Teigen was “paranoid and jealous” and made the couple fight over it “all the time”. The anonymous insider also argued that Legend “tried to be patient” but “was wiped out” tried to keep up. “John and Chrissy’s friends worry that the marriage just won’t survive,” the tipster concluded.

In reality, however, the couple was doing perfectly well. Teigen himself used social media to deny one of our most popular rumors: “Oh, get in touch, go yourself (explode), you’re just stupid garbage.” Gossip Cop They also pointed out that the two showed no signs of fighting or divorce and that we have suspiciously destroyed similar stories in the past.

The couple did not have to save their relationship with a baby

The following month, In Touch tried again. After Chrissy Teigen said she and her husband wanted to have another child through IVF, the tabloid reported that the two of them actually hoped the new child would save their marriage and “they and John are holding together” “recent marriage problems,” but that new baby would “give them a great reason to make their marriage work,” said another anonymous source.

Of course, the source never specified any of the so-called “problems” and only referred to Teigen’s previous statements about postpartum depression. The store simply turned the model’s willingness to share her struggles with other women after birth into an attack on her. The source even claimed the situation was so bad that the couple “had completed at least six months of marriage counseling.” It’s a complete mystery why the store would judge the therapy as a sign of something negative, but regardless of that, the “source”. was just as wrong as in September.

Teigen’s sharp rejection of the previous rumor applies here as well. The couple had their second child in 2018, which, although adorable, did not “save” the couple’s marriage. There was nothing to be saved from.

Chrissy Teigen did not believe that John Legend was attacking other women

The following February, Life & Style, a sister publication of In Touch, tried to claim that the relationship was in a downward spiral and had reached a “crisis point”. This time this shared a clearly different but still anonymous source with publication that the two had “marriage problems” and went to couple therapy together. The suspiciously familiar insider again blamed Teigen’s postpartum depression. The Tipster argued that the model “looked almost paranoid and accused John of getting too close to other women.” The source then said the couple “are fighting for it all the time” and leave a “patient” legend “wiped out”.

If a tabloid mistakenly attacks a celebrity because of its openness to its health, it could at least be unique in its insults. The source of the outlet provided quotes that almost exactly matched In Touch’s information about five months ago. Since these sources clearly did not know what they were talking about, the tabloid could have asked a complete stranger for a quote and could have been as precise as the so-called “insider”. John Legend wasn’t wiped out in September or February, and Chrissy Teigen didn’t hope a baby would save their relationship. The superstar husband and wife are still human and every relationship has its ups and downs, but this is a marriage that the tabloids themselves could only survive.