The truth about Selena Gomez’s bipolar diagnosis

There can be a lot of stigma surrounding mental health issues, a reality that Selena Gomez knows very well. “I think people are scared and I’ve seen it, even in my family … I’m from Texas, it’s not known if we’re talking about your mental health,” he told Miley Cyrus. “You look cool and then I see the anger building on kids, teens or adults because they want so much to talk about it.”

Gomez has adopted a different mentality, adding: “So I feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything and it took the fear away,” he said.

The musician expressed this anxiety again when he publicly discussed the intersection of her physical and mental health in an interview with Dazed. “Going from the wolf problem and the kidney transplant, I did a job with the reputation and the collapse of the depression, anxiety and other mental health problems I had,” he confessed. “Everything was a little confused.”

The star was able to overcome this period of confusion with music, culminating in the ultimate dissolution ballad, “Lose You To Love Me”. He told Dazed: “I was able to release a song that I hope helps some people heal or just lets them know they’re not alone … And that’s why I’m grateful for the funds in my life.”