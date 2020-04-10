The truth about the black napkins of Chanel West Coast

Just on the top floor, Chanel West Coast proceeded to give In Touch Weekly a tour of the room and we set sail! It had a vanity with drawers filled with makeup, a wig wall and a shoe wall. However, he was careful to clarify that it was not “all her shoes”. He also showed off a cute, orange outfit and said it was what he wore when it opened for Cardi B Adorable! The West Coast also had a shelf of its clothing line, LOL Cartel. He said he “always has a few things on the deck” so he can give friends and influences.

On her bedroom, which had a tropical atmosphere, Chanel pointed to the neon sign above her bed, which said Biggie Smalls: “It was all a dream.” She said the quote was very important to her because her dreams also helped her career. “I will dream and they will have visions for music videos, they will dream and they will have visions for songs.”

The West Coast also showed off its ring finger and said it was necessary for anyone who wanted a social media presence, noting, “You’re not always going to have someone around to take your picture.” He said the ring light came on what was called “Kit Influencer” by Best Buy!

The rapper concluded her tour by saying that a harsh background does not mean that a person cannot have an amazing life. He said, “You just have to work really hard and you can get it!”