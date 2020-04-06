The truth about the crash of Dolly Parton’s first celebrities

Dolly Parton and her longtime husband Carl Thomas Dean were married on May 30, 1966, when she was just 20, to Oprah magazine. She had just taken her big break, singing the demo “Put it to Tomorrow” for country music artist Bill Phillips, and her first single, “Dumb Blonde”, slowly climbed the Billboard charts. Many in the music industry have encouraged her to wait to get married, worrying that owning a husband could hamper her career. But with the typical Parton fashion, he announced (per People): “I’m not waiting!”

When asked to reveal her secrets at a long-term marriage, she carelessly shared her greatest advice. “I’m always funny and laughing when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and my long-term love,” Parton told people. “I always say ‘Stay!’ “And there’s a lot of truth in that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

The singer-songwriter – famous for songs such as “Jolene”, “I Will Always Love You” and the duet Kenny Rogers “Islands on Stream” – celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary with Dean by renewing vows at their home in Nashville. “I never really felt like I had the marriage we really wanted,” Parton told people. “He got everything dressed and got everything dressed up. It was a good 50 years and I don’t know how many more years we will have left.”