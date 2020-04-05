The truth about the marriage of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Faith Hill e Tim McGraw they are topics of constant scrutiny by the notebooks. The outlets have repeatedly claimed that the marriage of the two was on a shy ground and that they had numerous problems. Gossip CopHowever, he kept setting the record, the couple’s marriage is fine. Here are some times that tabloids have been wrong about the couple’s relationship.

By October 2019, that’s fine! allegedly McGraw and Hill were renewing their vows to save their marriage. The publication stated that the couple was happier than ever after their marriage “began to crack.” “Faith was a break from the recording in 2005 to stay home with the children while Tim continued his musical and performing career,” an alleged source said. The alleged source continued Hill heard “stories about Tim’s wandering eye and flirty behavior – and he was not happy.”

Vote renewal ceremonies are a common tabloid used by tabloids to clean up false stories published in the past. This was no different. “They want something intimate and spiritual in their home in Tennessee,” the insider explained. McGraw and Hill are definitely happily married, and they don’t need a ceremony to prove it or “save it.” McGraw posted a throwback photo for the couple’s 23rd birthday, with a sweet message for his wife.

Globe jumped into the fold in November 2019 with a false narrative claiming McGraw and Hill were heading for an “explosive” split. A “friend” of the couple told the board “Tim and Faith were about to split up several times, but they always managed to get it together for the sake of their family.” The outlet then stated that McGraw wanted to go down the road without his wife and work on new music, but since his children were older, there was nothing “that would keep them together.”

There was nothing real about the story. At the time, McGraw was working on new music, but the country singer toured without his wife, so we doubted it would interfere with the couple’s marriage. McGraw also spoke very loudly and affectionately about his wife in several interviews. If there were serious issues between the two, we doubt the singer would have helped on Hill. Gossip Cop busted that false report with confidence.

It wasn’t enough to keep the two of them off the tables. A week later, the National Enquirer published a work stating that Hill’s “told” book was going to “do” McGraw’s. The tabloid got a tip from an anonymous source who claimed the singer was planning to expose all of the couple’s dirty secrets, including McGraw’s wife and drink. Gossip Cop contacted Hill’s representative, who fiercely denied the story. The singer did not intend to expose her husband or write a memoir despite what some deceased said.

Just a few weeks ago, the Globe returned with another false story claiming McGraw had left for Hill. The site claimed the couple lived separate lives after McGraw left Sony to re-work with Big Machine Records. An insider told the market that “it will be very difficult for Faith to launch her comeback as a solo artist” because the singer has put her career “on the back burner” for her three daughters.

Gossip Cop researched the story and found it to be completely false. While it was true that McGraw left Sony, there was no indication that it would affect his marriage to Hill. We also did our research and checked with a McGraw spokesman who denied the story. This was another bad attempt to discredit the couple’s long-standing relationship. Unfortunately, we suspect that we have not finished this story yet, the tabloids will inevitably come back with more ridiculous claims.