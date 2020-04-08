The truth about the much younger Andy Cohen

In Andy Cohen’s book, he describes a man – whom we assume is Clifton Dassuncao – as an “obviously very smart” and “adorable” Ph.D. school student. Cohen also noted that Dassuncao had “regional knowledge” about him, which does not seem to fit Radar Online’s allegations of their dissolution. But before we get to that, let’s go back: In March 2018, Bravo honcho confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he was “alone again.” Dad didn’t give a damn about the split, though he shared a wish list for Mr. Law, saying, “Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on, maybe someone who has never seen the real thing. housewife. “

As for Radar Online’s story, a source claimed that Dassuncao “wanted to watch MET with Andy and Sarah Jessica Parker and that was the last straw.” The lawyer added of Cohen: “He’s happy to report on the lives of his friends, but if he thinks for a second that someone is using him to become famous, he’s breaking up with them.”

However, a spokesman for Cohen said the allegations were “completely fabricated” and from an “obviously unreliable source”. This makes sense, as an Instagram account may belong to Dassuncao, it’s private and has never publicly commented on the mating.

Of course, we wish Cohen good luck in his next relationship.