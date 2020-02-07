The truth about the relationship between Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant revealed

A Hollywood actress made an unexpected announcement that Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves have been dating for years.

The relationship between Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves was not made public until last year in November, but her friend, Jennifer Tilly, revealed that they have been together much longer than fans had anticipated.

“I remember a few years ago, about a year and a half ago, (Alexandra) said,” Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend “and I thought,” Wait. What? What? What? “” Said Tilly, 61. the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women red dress collection. “She was so cool that I thought she was a lesbian.”

Grant and Reeves attend the LACMA Art + Film 2019 gala presented by Gucci at LACMA. Photo / Getty Images

In November, Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, were seen holding hands at the Lacma Art + Film Gala, which sparked speculation that the pair were in a relationship.

“It’s really amazing to me that in the past five months, all of a sudden, she participated in an event with him and everyone went crazy, like” It’s her new girlfriend ” , because she had participated in many events with him. “said Tilly.

Tilly, who is known for her role in Child’s Play, said she thought the pair was perfect for each other.

“I saw him during his last artistic opening, and he doesn’t like, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really discreet guy too, and I think everyone has gone crazy, it’s that they’re sort of the perfect couple, “said Tilly.

“I think everyone wants to have something like this. It’s not a Hollywood romance that dazzles, dazzles.”

The actress shared that Grant – who is still a bit of a mystery to the public – is a “cool and elegant woman, very calm, very discreet.

“(Keanu) is a really great guy too, but he’s really lucky.”

Jennifer Tilly spilled the beans on Keanu Reeves’ relationship. Photo / Getty Images Reeves and Grant at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci. Photo / Getty Images

When asked if she thought her friends would ever marry, Tilly replied:

“I don’t know what doesn’t sound very hip and bohemian, do I? They are artists. They’re just going to do what they do.”

WHO IS ALEXANDRA GRANT?

Grant is a well-known visual artist in Los Angeles, known for intertwining her work with the written word through various media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, film and photography, according to her website.

Reeves, outside of his acting career, wrote two volumes of poetry illustrated by Grant – the first – Ode To Happiness, released in 2011, and the second, Shadows, in 2016.

The duo co-founded X Artists’ Books, an art book publisher that aims to produce “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit into and between genres.”

Grant has exhibited his work in various galleries and institutions around the world, from Los Angeles to New York, Baltimore and Paris.

As noted on her website, she has won several awards for her work, including a grant from the Pollock-Krasner Foundation and the COLA Individual Artist Grant.

In 2008, Grant founded a charity that funds arts-based nonprofits, called the grantLove project, described as << un projet appartenant à un artiste et exploité qui produit et vend des œuvres d'art originales et des éditions au profit de projets d'artistes et d'organismes artistiques à but non lucratif >>.

She is also a wedding celebrant, suggests her Instagram.

Grant posted a photo of her celebrating a wedding in Brooklyn earlier this year, and a photo of her clergy badge the same month.

