The truth about the Tiger King series spin-off

While Kate McKinnon has been confirmed to be playing Carole Baskin, it looks like the rest of the casting decisions are still up in the air. As it turns out, McKinnon’s spin-off series will be based on the podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King – which came out before Netflix. The host of the podcast, Robert Moor, spoke with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s show, where he revealed his own choices about who would play Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel.

“My favorite cast – and that’s just outside the wall – would be Margot Robbie,” said Moore, referring to Robbie’s role in I, Tonya as a “vibe.” Participating in spin-off casting, he also mentioned another name thrown around to play the exotic is Sam Rockwell.

As for the other roles? It seems that the owner of Bhagavan Park “Doc” Antle is also getting A-list treatment. “I heard John C. Reilly has to play Doc Antle, I really like him,” Moor said.

While we all look forward to the rest of the show, we can at least have fun with John Finlay’s optimism. Exotic’s former ex told people he wanted Magic Mike to deal with Channing Tatum to play him. As for his second choice? Shia LaBeouf. “It would probably be a good choice because with a beard it can look like me and it can affect me,” said Tiger King celeb. To be honest, we will go too.