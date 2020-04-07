The truth of Joe Exotic Allen Glover’s hired fighter

Originally a zoo craftsman who joined after conman Jeff Lowe took the lead, Allen Glover played in Joe Exotic’s game plan to kill Carole Baskin’s Exotic opponent during a bike ride on a dirt road. . Glover asked for $ 5,000, a deal that would have forced him to bring in Baskin’s head.

But Glover proved to be never a hitman (despite his many run-ins with the law) and testified that he had no real intention of pursuing this commitment to kill, according to The Cinemaholic. Glover boils a monster tattoo under his eye, which he misinterpreted as a murder story, but his ink isn’t for the reasons you think.

According to The Cinemaholic, Glover got the tattoo in honor of his late grandfather. But that doesn’t mean his hands are completely clean – Glover has a list of crimes under his belt, including assault charges that brought him into prison time.

He has made some drug and alcohol fights over the years, making Glover (according to his account) incapable of killing Baskin. He even intended to warn Baskin about the plot at one point and hit the road to Florida, where Baskin lived. But he never did it there, instead taking part in the road.

As for his place since then, not much is known. Glover was a longtime right-winger for Lowe, which means he could still work for him.