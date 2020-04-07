The truth of the body of Harry and Meghan Archewell

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Prince Harry, 35, and Megan Markle, 38, have officially announced the start of their new organization after being forced to remove the Sussex Royal brand when they left the monarchy. The new non-profit couple is called Archewell – a nod to their son, Archie Harrison, and the meaning behind his name.

On April 6, 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Telegraph that with their new organization, they intend to “do something meaningful, do something important.” It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

They also talked about the inspiration of the name. “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ​​Arche – the Greek word meaning” source of action. “We linked this idea to the charity we hoped to build one day and became the inspiration for our son’s name” Meghan and Harry said in the UK post “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for power and action and another that is reminiscent of the deep resources that everyone must draw. “

Prince Harry and Megan Markle change things after leaving the palace

The former kings have not lost any time to start their new life since leaving the palace. And knowing that they would eventually have to abandon their Sussex Royal brand at the request of Queen Elizabeth, they have already registered the name Archewell for many purposes, including clothing and audiobooks (via E! News).

As fans know, Prince Harry and Megan Markle have also begun other efforts. Recently, they moved from Vancouver Island to Meghan’s Los Angeles hometown. In addition, the actress’ former costume jumped back into the business show by signing a voice agreement with Disney for the upcoming Elephant documentary.

However, a source close to the couple told the Sun that Meghan will not be fully returning to television as an actress now that she has a taste for rights. “These days they are gone,” he said. Now, she and her prince will focus on helping people in need, as they did when they were kings.

The new effort of Prince Harry and Megan Markle

Meghan Markle – along with Prince Harry – is now taking on the role of full-time humanitarian, which she has been looking forward to since the day she retired from Hollywood to marry Harry.

“I think what was so exciting (transition) from my career and inside, as you said, the reasons I can focus even more energy, very early outside the gate (is that you) have a voice that people listen to, a big responsibility. “Meghan said in an interview with the BBC, after the couple announced their involvement in 2017 (via Time). “There’s a lot to do.”

At the time, she even talked about her career and admitted that while she was proud of her work, she left behind a part of her life. “I see it as a new change, a new chapter,” Meghan said. “I’ve worked on my show for seven years, we’ve been so lucky to have this longevity, and I feel like I’ve checked this box and I’m very proud of the work I did there.”

With Archewell, Sussex plans to run everything from emotional support teams to a multimedia educational empire to a welfare website, according to The Telegraph.