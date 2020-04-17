The truth of Too Hot to Handle’s David Birtwistle

Not getting in touch with people may seem like an easy task when $ 100,000 is on the line, but for David Birtwistle, the challenge was quite challenging. “When you’re in the pool, in a swimsuit and you’re very close to each other … you don’t have to kiss someone when you really want to, and you’re like an inch away from their face, which is difficult,” he explained to Men’s Health.

Another Birtwistle area found to be trying? You are not able to exercise as usual. “We didn’t have enough weight, so we asked one of the girls to stand on our backs as we did pushups, to get that extra resistance there for this chest workout,” said the personal trainer and nutritionist. “I think there was pressure from some girls … at some point.”

Hookups and training aside, Birtwistle also shared his thoughts on (spoiler in front) The relationship between Harry and Francesca. “They definitely had some moments when they were thinking only of themselves,” he complained to Cosmopolitan about the couple’s connection. “We tried to make Harry sit, as if the kids were gathering and talking to please him.” Matt, come on, you have to think of other people. “You know, sometimes it was like, ‘Yeah, but put yourself in our shoes, how are you going to behave?'”

Well, we assume that fans will form their views after watching the show, which premiered on April 17, 2020.