The truth rejects the Christi Grimm IG report on test shortages

Faced with a journalist in the daily press, President Donald Trump He unequivocally rejected an internal government report that found that hospitals across the country were still suffering from widespread shortages of testing and delayed results.

After the start of the daily press conference for the working group of the coronas, Trump was clearly disappointed when Fox News Kristin Fisher he was asked about the latest research by the Health and Human Services Inspectorate on testing. The HHS IG report, since the end of March, has interviewed officials from more than 300 hospitals in 46 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The IG found that “severe shortages of controlled supplies and prolonged periods for test results limit the ability of hospitals to monitor the health of patients and staff.” Hospitals also noted that they are still lagging behind COVID-19 testing requirements because they either did not have a complete kit or accessories to complete the tests.

Dealing with a document that directly contradicts his own administration’s account of the test response, Trump, on the other hand, casts doubt on the report’s editor-in-chief, the Inspector General of the HHS. The move came just days after the Inspector General of the Commonwealth of Independent States launched a fire late Friday night, claiming that the latter had lost confidence in informing Congress about the report on Ukraine’s allegations, which eventually led to its coercion.

Before the journalist could finish the details of the report in her question, Trump interrupted her.

“Is it wrong. Did I hear the word ‘inspector general?’? Is it wrong?” Trump was clearly annoyed.

“This is your government …” the journalist pointed out.

“Is it – where did it come from? What’s its name?” Trump replied, he obviously doesn’t know that HHS IG is actually a woman, Christi Grimm.

“But sir … these are hospitals that say they’ve been waiting a week …,” the journalist said, heading back to the report.

“What is his name?” Trump insisted on trying to divert the debate away from the report.

“I don’t know his name.”

“If you could find his name, I would appreciate it.”

Grimm took office in 1999 and has served in the Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump administrations. He was appointed to the HHS IG office in 2014 and was promoted to Deputy Inspector General earlier this year. Inspectors General are usually civil servants, who act as the government’s internal observer for mismanagement and bankruptcy police.

“We’ve done more testing and we’ve had more results than any other country in the world,” Trump said, but again he didn’t address the report’s findings before openly questioning the integrity of a person who didn’t know his personal history. “So give me the name of the inspector general. Could politics be part of that?”

And with that, he asked another question.

