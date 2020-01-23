The tunnel system at Mount Mercy University brings relief in bitter winter weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – Despite freezing temperatures, Mount Mercy University students can get caught on shorts or flip-flops on their way to classes.

All of this is thanks to a unique function on campus that has provided students and staff with a welcome escape from the bitter winter weather of Iowa for decades.

It is an underground tunnel system that was first built for utilities, said Student Success vice president, Nate Klein.

Mount Mercy University tunnel system

“The tunnels were here from the start because they wanted to connect Ward Hall, our original building, with the rest of the campus,” said Klein.

With the expansion of the campus over the years, the tunnel system has also grown, which paves the way to class for students like Junior and Peyton Staab without ever going outside.

“When it gets really cold, almost everyone is in the tunnels, there really is no one outside,” said Staab.

The tunnels connect the entire upper campus and allow a warm walk to class, the cafeteria and even the gym.

“Last year I wasn’t out in the polar vortex for two weeks. I used it every day,” said Staab.

“Students can roll out of bed five minutes before class in swimming trunks and swimming trunks and go straight to class. They don’t have to worry about curling up or getting their sledges down the hill,” said Klein.

Even for an Iowa native like Staab, it was a draw to go to college.

“I’m used to winter as much as possible,” said Staab. “It’s a very good excuse not to have to go outside, especially given the weather we’ve had in the past few days. It’s very cold. So it really is.” nice that you don’t have to put on your jacket to go to class. “

The tunnels are equipped with maps, telephones and security cameras to ensure student safety. To make them more inviting each year, the incoming newcomer adds works of art while the senior class is allowed to sign a wall.

On icy days, you can even catch the cross-country trail or track teams that use the tunnels for their training sessions.

“The people who run hear someone on the left and they see someone running by, and it’s a great way for our students not only to stay in shape but also to stay safe so that they don’t stay on the ice run, “said Klein.

The university’s security officers make regular rounds and the tunnels are closed overnight for security reasons.