The Turkish Erdogan sends a warning to the Libyan commander while the ceasefire does not end satisfactorily

Turkey will not fail to “teach” to Khalifa Haftar if its East Libyan forces continue to carry out attacks against the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, President Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday.

Turkey and Russia did not convince Haftar on Monday to sign a binding ceasefire to stop its nine-month campaign to try to capture the Libyan capital from forces aligned with the internationally recognized government.

The initiative was the last attempt to stabilize the North African country affected by unrest since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Fayez al-Serraj, head of the Tripoli-based government of National Accord (GNA), signed the ceasefire proposal following indirect talks in Moscow on Monday, but Haftar left the Russian capital without signing.

The Russian Ministry of Defense was quoted on Tuesday by the Interfax news agency and said Haftar was positive about the cease-fire deal and it took two days to consider it.

If the attacks of the Haftar putschist against the people and the legitimate government of Libya continue, we will never teach him the lesson he deserves. – Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey

But Erdogan said that Haftar “ran away”. The Turkish parliament voted this month to allow troops to help the Tripoli government to ward off Haftar, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan and Russian mercenaries.

“If attacks by Haftar putschist against the people and the legitimate government of Libya continue, we will never teach him the lesson he deserves,” Erdogan said in a speech to his AK party legislators in parliament.

“It is our duty to protect our family members in Libya.”

He said that Turkey had deep historical and social ties with the North African country, and that Haftar would have taken over the entire nation if Ankara had not intervened.

Turkey will participate in a summit on Libya in Berlin with Germany, Great Britain and Russia on Sunday, he said.

Speaks this weekend in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office confirmed Tuesday in a statement that Germany will organize the meeting after consultation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Officials from the United States, Russia, Great Britain, France, China, United Arab Emirates and Turkey, as well as various African and Arab countries are also invited.

Turkey’s move to approve troop allocation came after Ankara and the GNA signed two separate agreements in November: one furious about maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece, Israel, Egypt and Cyprus.

A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces fires during a fight with Eastern troops in Ain Zara, Tripoli, in April. (Hani Amara / Reuters)

The Haftar office and its troops did not officially confirm that the commander rejected the ceasefire proposal, but a website linked to the troops said he would not sign.

Haftar and Serraj did not meet directly in Moscow, instead through Turkish and Russian mediators. They last met in Abu Dhabi in February 2019 before talks about a power-sharing deal broke up and Haftar moved his troops to Tripoli in April after he had expanded his control to the east and south.

Serraj told Reuters in June that he would never sit with Haftar again.

Conflicts in Libya have destroyed the economy, disrupted oil production and caused migration flows to Europe that have now largely been halted.

Turkey supports Haftar’s rival, Serraj, while Russian military contractors are deployed alongside Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) troops, which are also supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan.

Haftar’s troops in the east have not been able to break through Tripoli’s defense, but have made some small progress in recent weeks with the help of Russian mercenaries, residents say. This prompted Turkey, which has business interests in the country, to send soldiers to Libya to help the Tripoli government.

Russia and Turkey have become major players in Libya and are joining Arab countries such as Egypt or the UAE, which have filled a void left by Western powers and have shown little interest in the OPEC producer since 2011.

Asked about Russian mercenaries, Russian president Vladimir Putin said last week that Russian citizens who fought in Libya did not represent the interests of the state or receive money from the Kremlin.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan and Russian president Vladimir Putin were shown in Istanbul last week. Russia and Turkey have become major players in Libya, because the US has made conflicting statements about the fighting last year. (Umit Bektas / Reuters)

The Tripoli war destroyed the Libyan economy and runs the risk of disrupting oil production and launching flows of African migrants trying to reach Europe with boats through smugglers exploiting chaos.

The talks in Moscow come after a ceasefire, initiated by Turkey and Russia, saw a silence in heavy fighting and air strikes on Sunday, although both factions accused each other of violating that stock while skirmishes continued around Tripoli.

Separately, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte flew to Ankara on Monday for talks about Libya with Erdogan.

Conte suffered a setback last week after Rome’s own attempt to play a central role in resolving the conflict in Libya got off the rails. Italy has major energy interests in the country, just like France.

The US Department of Foreign Affairs, like the Canadian government, has expressed its support for the GNA.

But US President Donald Trump surprised international observers last spring by declaring support for “Field Marshal” Haftar in a statement. That statement was made only a few days after Trump had received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, a Haftar ally, in the White House.

The US government has since returned from that statement and has expressed support for UN-mediated talks to end the fighting. The White House also admonished Turkey for the vote to deploy troops and said in a statement that it “complicated the situation in Libya”.