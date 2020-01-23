“The Turning” review: Horror film makes a classic story confusing

It is really not a good sign when a film ends with a bold, shocking bloom and a large part of the audience can be heard muttering through the credits: “Wait, um … WHAT?”

Not, “Ooh” or “Wow” or “Hmm” or “Interesting!” No, this looks more like an annoyed, even hostile sigh of confusion, like in: “I have been THIS THIS for an hour and a half?”

A confusing end is hardly the only confusing choice of the filmmakers of “The Turning”, the latest update of the 19th-century horror novella “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James, a man we can say is now “on” turning “his grave – but we save you the pun.

“The Turning”: 1.5 out of 4

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

CST_

For example, you might ask why the action is not transferred to the present but only to 1994. A good guess is perhaps the grunge-heavy soundtrack that was put together here by director Floria Sigismondi, a veteran of music videos. It is also the year of Kurt Cobain’s death – a Cobain poster emphatically adorns the bedroom wall of one of the two orphans in the middle of the plot.

But you suspect it might also have something to do with technology, because if this movie were set in the WhatsApp era, our main character Kate, the governor sent to care for these troubled tykes, would be in a remote, run-down Maine. mansion, sent text messages for help, and the story – anyhow – would soon be over. Certainly by the time the sweet little children perform a frightening fake in the pool, just for the shovels.

But we are ahead of ourselves. A short introduction to the age-old conspiracy: Kate is hired as a resident teacher for Flora, 7 years old. The only other person in the house is the housekeeper, Mrs. Grose, a brittle, spiky woman who has been for the family for generations. Older brother Miles is in boarding school.

Even before Kate (Mackenzie Davis, who brings a spicy, ready-made atmosphere to the role, but is eventually defeated by the limited material) arrives for work, you feel she hasn’t really thought about it. As a teacher, she leaves her 25 students as a private teacher, because she tells her roommate: “I love teaching, but I want to make a difference.” Huh?

The Bly estate, as the house is called, may be a real estate agent’s dream – the ultimate makeover – but from the start it seems a little different. Mrs. Grose asks Kate if she has ever been a resident governor. “Not since the 19th century,” Kate jokes witty, not that Mrs. Grose (a frightening pale Barbara Marten, dressed entirely in gray) has a sense of humor. Kate discovers that the children’s parents died in an accident, just outside the gates. And the previous babysitter? She disappeared without a trace.

As for Flora (a winning Brooklynn Prince from ‘The Florida Project’), she never leaves the premises and has no friends. Kate promises the girl that she will not leave her like the other babysitter did.

But things are moving fast south. Miles (a mop-headed Finn Wolfhard) comes home and proves to be a difficult boy to say the least. And then, if difficult kids weren’t enough, there are the ghosts that pop up at inconvenient moments and scare the living daylight out of Kate.

If you are familiar with the 1961 novella or film “The Innocents”, do you know that figures from the past chase the house – or not? The question has always been whether it could all be part of the babysitter’s restless imagination. Kate’s mother (Joely Richardson), we learn early in the film, is institutionalized with mental problems, and the film suggests that Kate may also be affected.

And when we say “suggests,” we mean that a character actually says, “Let’s hope it’s not genetic.” Thunder at night? To check. Slamming doors? Scary faces that appear in windows and misty mirrors? A fashion model that suddenly moves? To check. A game of tag in a dark basement that gets scary … well, duh!

The filmmakers have talked about injecting feminist themes into their adaptation, a “twist of the screw” for the # MeToo era. But it is not easy to distinguish what they are.

It is even harder to distinguish the message in that abrupt end. Yes, it is commendable to find new ways to tell a classic story. It is only that this story has been told many times before and better.