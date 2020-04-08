The twins who “did everything together” die of coronavirus

Eleanor Andrews and sister Eileen die within a few days of each other (Photo: Wales News Service)

The twin sisters who shared the house died within a few days after they both fell ill with the coronavirus.

Eleanor Andrews and 66-year-old sister Eileen “did everything together.”

Eleanor’s son, Stuart, said his mother was the first to show symptoms and died on March 29.

Four days later, Aunt Eileen died after being admitted to hospital.

Eleanor and sister Eileen live together (Photo: Wales News Service)

Stuart of Abercynon, near Pontypridd, said: “It doesn’t seem real. It starts to reflect us and it gets harder every day. “

Stuart said their 68-year-old brother Phillip, who lived with the twins, is now in hospital after passing the test.

He said: “It’s terrible, he was still up, he was active and seeing him like that, you would think he was a completely different person.

“You think that” this will not happen to me – it will not happen to me “because such things do not happen to us, but they do happen.

“Stay inside, because it’s because people don’t stay and listen to the government.

Both twins suffered from ailments (photo: Wales News Service)

“We don’t want to lead people through what we’re going through.”

Stuart’s wife Janice said: “It’s like we’re in a horror movie or a nightmare and someone will wake us up.”

Both sisters had health problems related to their age.

She described how quickly Eileen got worse during hospital treatment.

She said: “We talked to her by phone around 20.15. She had oxygen and we couldn’t do much. They called us at 9:15 pm and said that she sat down, asking for tea and jelly. Twenty-five minutes later she died. “

Stuart said both women would not enjoy the funeral they deserve.

Janice said, “It must be a closed funeral, and there are only six at the vicar’s or pastor’s.

“Of course there will be no wakefulness, no cars, that’s all you can do.”

Public Health Wales today said 33 people died after a positive coronavirus test, increasing total deaths in the country to 245.

Another 284 people who scored positive on Covid-19 increase the number of confirmed cases to 4073, although the real number is likely to be higher.

