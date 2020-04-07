The two Indians on Michael Clarke’s list of the best beasts he has played with or against cricket

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has been bitten by a bullet. Well, when you were at the top of international cricket, after determining your squad to win the World Cup and score an abundance of international races, it is not always easy to pick the names of the greatest you have played with. Clarke, who appeared on Big Sports Breakfast, named the seven biggest mice to play with, with only one Australian on the list.

Here are seven bats and what Clarke said about them

SACHIN TENDULKAR

“Probably technically the best brain I’ve ever seen.”

“The hardest moment that came out. I don’t think Sachin, technically, had a weakness. Some of you hoped he was wrong.”

ALSO READ: Two Indians in Shane Warne’s Biggest ODI XI He Played

BRIAN LARA

“Probably my favorite bat of the career,” Clarke said.

“You look at the statistics and his average is probably not as high as others on this list call him, but that was the way he played, whether against fast bowling or spinning. It was a success he had against Australia. It’s the second the thing I chose with these mice that I chose was that they all dominated Australia. Think of an attack with McGrath, Gillespie, Brett Lee, Shane Warne – these people bow to these beats – and they all found a way to succeed. “

VIRAT KOHLI

“I think at this point he is the best master in all three formats.”

“His one-day and twenty-twenty records are phenomenal, and he has also found a way to dominate cricket in testing. What Kohli and Tendulkar have in common is that they like to make big hundreds.”

BUT READ: “They were too scared” by Michael Clarke on why Australian players “sucked in” Virat Kohli

AB DE VILLIERS

“I hope he’ll be back and play for South Africa again. Superstar. He can be cut anywhere. T20 cricket dominates. He can score runs anywhere on earth.”

JACQUES KALLIS

“The greatest all-round player I’ve played against.”

“The effect it had on Australia, the way it could have achieved the result against our attack was remarkable.”

RICKY PONTING

“He’s probably the best Australian pitcher I’ve played with.”

“I was fortunate to play with some great bat – Matthew Hayden, Steve Smith, David Warner, Adam Gilchrist, Damien Martyn who was a genius. Ricky is what separates the era he played. Almost every attack had two or three tops. world-class bowlers and he could rule over them. “

KUMAR SANGAKKARA

“They seem to forget him regularly.”

“Phenomenal. Under my number three, which I think is the hardest position. I think he scored three hundred in a row in the World Cup. Sangakkara was the power and the absolute gentleman of the game.”

Michael Clarke has scored 8643 runs in 115 Test matches averaging 48.83, with 28 centuries to his name. He was equally good in ODIs, scoring 7981 runs in 245 games at an average of 44.59.

.