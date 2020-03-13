The U.S. capital declares state of emergency amid coronavirus cases

Mayor Muriel Bowser, in Washington, D.C., declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to help stop the spread of the deadly novelized coronavirus from China.

“We are not in a vacuum. Our country is experiencing it and our world is experiencing it,” Bowser told reporters. “We ask residents, businesses and visitors to help us flatten the curve” for the coronavirus spread.

The U.S. capital has confirmed ten cases of virus (COVID-19), including at least six new ones involving congressional staff, marking the first case on Capitol Hill.

“We have person-to-person transmission in the District of Columbia, as well as at least two people who have not yet been identified the reasons for COVID-19,” said LaQuandra Nesbitt, D.C.’s director of health.

Officials have recommended deferring or canceling meetings of 1,000 or more in the U.S. capital until the end of March.

The Associated Press (A.P.) said:

Bowser declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency. The statements give him the authority to order medical quarantines, seek federal help and take steps to reduce prices on critical supplies. The city has rented a building as a potential quarantine facility. Officials have declined to disclose the location, saying that the facility, which can seat about 50 people, is not yet in use.

The ads have massive implications for many Washington museums, events and venues. Tourists still arrived at the U.S. Capitol, but an officer not authorized to discuss the situation and speak anonymously confirmed that visits would be closed soon.

Officials have closed the U.S. capital and nearby congressional buildings to the public. The closing will begin at 17: 00h. Thursday and last until April 1.

Only Capitol Hill staff, lawmakers, accredited press and official business visitors will be allowed.

In a joint statement, Arms Sergeant for the House and Senate stated:

Following the guidance of the medical community, in particular the recent recommendation of DC Health, and in consultation with the Assistant Physician’s Office, Sergeants in the House of Representatives and the Senate have announced a temporary closing of the Visitor Center from the Capitol to all visits. .

According to A.P., it is estimated that about half a dozen U.S. lawmakers are in a car quarantine 14 days after exposure to potentially infected people.