The U.S. dairy industry hopes to boost exports to China under a trade agreement

EVANSVILLE, Ind., January 17 (UPI) – With the first trade agreement signed between the United States and China this week, the U.S. dairy industry hopes to increase milk exports to this Asian country.

In this case, this could support milk prices and possibly save troubled dairy farms across America.

“I think China is likely to buy a lot more dairy products,” said Jaime Castaneda, senior vice president of strategy and international trade for the National Milk Producers Federation in Arlington, Virginia. “

This is a feeling expressed by all agricultural sectors after Wednesday’s signing ceremony. This is because China in the pact promised to buy US $ 40 billion of agricultural products annually – almost twice what that nation had bought before the trade war.

But China has not defined what products it wants to buy. While agricultural purchases could be a stroke of luck for some agricultural sectors, others could be left out.

“We will do everything we can to get China to buy more of our dairy products,” said Castaneda.

Dairy industry officials said there was reason to believe that China would turn to milk to meet its pact with the United States.

Before the trade war began, China was the third largest dairy customer in the United States, said Bob Cropp, professor emeritus at the Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. These purchases were mainly cheese and a by-product of cheese making called whey.

“Whey is high in protein and is mainly used to feed pigs,” said Cropp.

When the trade war started in July 2018, whey was faced with high retaliatory duties among the many agricultural products.

The price of whey dropped 40 percent, which significantly reduced milk prices, Cropp said.

This blow came at a time when the peasants were already struggling. Milk prices fell below the level at which many farmers made profits in 2014, and four years later, when the trade war started, prices were still low.

Thousands of dairies have been closed since 2014 and more are closing each month.

Milk prices have recently recovered, in part because the amount of milk produced decreases as the dairies close. Supply and demand then drive up prices.

“If China starts buying whey and cheese again, it will have a very positive effect on farmers’ milk prices,” said Cropp.