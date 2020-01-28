The U.S. deficit is expected to reach a $ 1 billion milestone in 2020

January 28 (UPI) – The U.S. budget deficit is expected to exceed $ 1 trillion this year, the first time since 2012 to reach this milestone, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday.

The agency announced that the 2020 deficit is expected to reach $ 1.02 trillion. Between 2021 and 30 it will average $ 1.3 trillion a year, which is about 5.4 percent of GDP.

The U.S. government is expected to spend $ 4.6 trillion and raise taxes of $ 3.6 trillion in the current fiscal year.

Regarding government debt, the new report shows that government debt will reach $ 31.4 trillion by 2030, compared to previous estimates.

The CBO blames the rising deficit and increasing debt for the 2017 tax cuts and the increase in new federal spending. The estimates are based on the assumption that Congress will allow 2017 tax cuts to be adopted by 2025. The Washington Post reported that the Republicans are planning to extend these cuts.