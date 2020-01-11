The U.S. Department of Education is threatening to fire 1K + Polk Co. teachers who call for a rally on Monday

Loading...

UPDATE: At least one member of the Polk County School Board warns teachers that the State Department of Education is at risk of fire and punishes teachers who miss their jobs to rally in the state capital next week.

Matthew Mears, General Counsel of the Florida Department of Education, warned about 9:30 p.m. that teachers who fail to attend class and attend the meeting will be fined or released.

The Polk County school board has filled 600 jobs, but still has 700 apprenticeships until Monday.

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Thousands of Florida teachers, parents, and educators will gather at the Capitol on Monday to ask for more money to support schools. But who will watch the students while the teachers are gone? 8 Your page gets answers.

We received worried calls from parents who heard that school bus drivers and lunch staff were with the students. We spoke to the Polk County School Board, which confirmed that bus drivers, food preparation workers, and security guards will not fill any of the positions.

In a statement to 8 On Your Side, district officials made it clear that “Bus drivers can be used as additional support on campus. For example, they can oversee lunch or help with discharge. You will not oversee classes. “

School authorities say that more than 600 substitute teachers will take over and the remaining vacancies will be filled by certified and trained school professionals or district staff.

We also spoke to the Polk Education Association, which says teachers have been telling the district they are going to call for months and are annoyed that the school board only prepared for it last Monday after the winter break.

The Polk County school board has already sent emails and phone calls to parents saying they are working to fill the spaces and plan to send their students to school on Monday. If anything changes, you can find the latest information on the school district’s website.

8 On Your Side also spoke to the Pinellas County School District and Hillsborough School District, who said they have been preparing for this day for months and have a plan that is well set up and has no supply gap.

LATEST POLK COUNTY NEWS: