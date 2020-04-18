The U.S. requests access to China to access Wuhan’s lab

The United States is urging Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials to visit the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) lab to determine if the new coronavirus originated there, said the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

On Friday, Pompeo told Fox News:

We continue to ask the Chinese Communist Party to allow experts to enter this virology laboratory to determine exactly where this virus started. It is not political. It is about science and epidemiology. We need to understand what has happened to reduce the risk for Americans in the days, weeks, and months and bring the global economy back. It is very important.

His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration was investigating whether the coronavirus was emanating from Wuhan’s lab, adding that he had discussed the matter with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

“We are thoroughly examining this gruesome situation,” Trump said Wednesday, adding “we will find out (what happened).”

Health officials say the virus originated in Wuhan’s wet markets, where known animals that transmit coronaviruses are grouped in putrid conditions and sold for public consumption.

“Scientists have also emphasized that the virus may be brought to market, where it was spread to a wider human population,” the Telegraph said this week.

Reuters added on Wednesday:

The source of the virus is still a mystery. General Mark Milley, President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence indicates that the coronavirus was naturally occurring, unlike that created in a laboratory in China, but not. there is no certainty in any way.

According to the Washington Times, the U.S. intelligence community is trying to determine if the virus could have been leaked from Wuhan’s lab.

United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made similar comments on Thursday, telling NBC News about the coronavirus’s origins: “This is what we have been watching closely for some time; the results are inconclusive.”

“Most of the opinions right now are that it’s natural, it’s organic,” Esper added.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Pompeo asked China to “cleanse” the coronavirus’s origins, adding:

What we do know is that we know this virus originated in Wuhan, China. We know that there is the Wuhan Institute of Virology a few miles away from where the wet market was. There is still much to learn. The U.S. government is working diligently to find out.

Earlier this week, Pompeo did not rule out the possibility of a coronavirus leak in Wuhan’s laboratory.

“Look, there is still a lot of work to be done to know exactly what happened here, precisely how this happened,” she told Tony Katz of Morning News.

Consistent with the Breitbart News evaluation, Pompeo stated that the World Health Organization (WHO), which influenced Beijing, a United Nations body, helped China to hide the severity of the coronavirus during the first stages of the virus, a movement that allowed the disease. spread across the world.

Pompeo told Fox News on Friday:

The authoritarian regime (of China) had information, it had data. It is now clear that the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization did not put this information into international space as they need to in a timely manner, and the result is that we now have this global pandemic. We are still … suffering this today.

Echoing other news outlets that also cite anonymous sources, Fox News reported this week that there is “increasing confidence” that coronaviruses were likely to originate in a Wuhan lab.

Fox News emphasized that its sources do not believe the coronavirus to be a bioweapon, but that the “zero patient” entered the population after catching the bat virus at Wuhan’s lab.

Recognizing the poor security controls at the virology institute, Fox News said that the infected lab worker visited a shellfish market, where the virus was allegedly spreading.

In 2018, officials from the U.S. Embassy in China visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and sent official warnings to the state department about improper security protocols in the laboratory, where researchers were conducting studies at risk for bat coronavirus, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. .

The lab is “the first laboratory in China to achieve the highest level of international security in previous research,” said The Post.

Beijing has denied that the coronavirus originated in Wuhan’s laboratory, at one point having accused the U.S. military of importing the disease into China.