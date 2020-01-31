The U.S. Senate is ready to defeat the request for witnesses

The end of the third impeachment proceedings against a president in US history is in sight. The Senate is on the verge of stopping an application for witness and document investigation against President Donald Trump today.

The end of the third impeachment proceedings against a president in US history is in sight. The Senate is on the verge of stopping an application for witness and document investigation against President Donald Trump today. (AP)

Sen Alexander said in a statement that the Democrats had proven their case that Mr. Trump had withheld US security aid from Ukraine to pressure the country to investigate its political rivals.

“The house chose to send impeachment articles that were rushed and flawed,” said Sen Murkowski in the statement.

“I carefully examined the need for additional witnesses and documents to remedy the shortcomings of his trial, but I ultimately decided to vote against subpoena requests

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the start, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate.

“I don’t think that continuing this process will change anything.

“It is sad for me to admit that the Congress failed as an institution.”

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, the last truly undecided Republican Senator, said on Friday (local time) that she would refuse to testify, which means Friday’s vote is likely to fail between 49 and 51. (AP)

The biggest mystery is how long the trial will take after the witness vote before the Senate finally votes on the acquittal.

The Senate will debate the witness request for four hours on Friday. Two Republican senators are expected to vote for witnesses, Sen Susan Collins from Maine and Mitt Romney from Utah, along with all 47 Democrats.

Upon completion of the witness vote, the Senate could proceed to a final acquittal vote.

GOP supporters say that after the Friday vote on witnesses should end the process quickly, it could extend until Saturday or even next week.

Republican senate leaders need 51 votes to do something, and they have measured how quickly they can complete the process without raising objections from multiple conference members, particularly on the subject of the deliberations. This comes from two sources.

A Republican from Tennessee, Sen Murkowski and Sen Lamar Alexander, are potentially voting on whether the Senate, as former national security adviser John Bolton, should find witnesses to ultimately decide against. (Sipa USA)

There is also uncertainty about how many proposals the Democrats will put before a final vote. Another factor that the Republicans are warning of could postpone acquittal until Saturday or next week.