The U.S. spent $ 452 million on the WHO in 2019 against China’s $ 42 million

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed his criticisms of the World Health Organization’s manipulation of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

During the White House press release, the President reminded Americans of what the United States paid the WHO compared to China.

“Last year it was $ 452 million, and China paid $ 42 million,” Trump said as he exposed other nations’ contributions to globalist concern.

White house

The President said that the WHO responded to the virus very slowly and seemed to be referring to China’s wishes in all its agreements.

“World health was wrong. I mean, they were very wrong. In many ways, they were wrong,” Trump said. “They also minimized the threat very strongly and it is not good.”

The president said a WHO statement until January 14 and insisted that there was no virus-to-human transfer, echoing China’s propaganda.

“Well, there was,” Trump said shortly.

He also noted that the WHO criticized its travel ban on people from China.

“They criticized us really badly,” he said.

Trump promised that the United States would investigate the WHO’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus, while at the same time “retaining” funding.

“I think they need to get their priorities right,” Trump said. “And their priorities are that everyone needs to be treated appropriately – each country. And that doesn’t look like it, does it?”