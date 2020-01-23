The U.S. Strategic Command launches Global Lightning 2020

January 23 (UPI) – U.S. Strategic Command announced Thursday that it launched Exercise Global Lightning 2020.

Global Lightning 2020 is part of the Joint Staff’s Global-Integrated Exercise 20-2, the US Cyber ​​Command’s Exercise Cyber ​​Lightning 2020, the US Northern Command’s Exercise Vigilant Shield 2020 and the US Space Command Exercise Turbo Challenge ,

The event is designed to provide training to USSTRATCOM headquarters employees to synchronize efforts by multiple combat commandos, including allies from Australia, Canada and the UK.

A tweet said the event was “an annual command, control and combat staff exercise to train the Department of Defense forces and evaluate the joint operational readiness of the USSSTRATCOM missions.”

According to USSTRATCOM, the allies will work together in high-level leadership teams to provide legal, public affairs and political support, as well as operational insights.

USSTRATCOM’s responsibilities include strategic deterrence, nuclear operations, joint operations with electromagnetic frequencies, global missile defense, analysis and targeting.

