The U.S. trade deficit decreased 1.7% last year to $ 616.8 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. trade deficit shrank in 2019 for the first time in six years when President Donald Trump charged China with import taxes.

The Department of Commerce said on Wednesday that the gap between what the United States sells and what it sells abroad has narrowed 1.7% to $ 616.8 billion last year. US exports declined 0.1% to $ 2.5 trillion. However, imports continued to decline, dropping 0.4% to $ 3.1 trillion. Crude oil imports fell 19.3% to $ 126.6 billion.

The trade deficit with China narrowed 17.6% last year to $ 345.6 billion. Trump has imposed US $ 360 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports in a fight for Beijing’s aggressive urge to question American technological dominance. The world’s two largest economies closed an intermediary trade last month, and Trump has dropped plans to extend tariffs to an additional $ 160 billion for Chinese goods.

But the Mexico merchandise trade gap rose 26.2% last year to a record $ 101.8 billion. The trade deficit with the European Union also reached a record level of USD 177.9 billion – an increase of 5.5% compared to 2018.

Overall, the United States had a deficit of $ 866 billion in trade in goods such as cars and household appliances, compared to $ 887.3 billion in 2018. However, there was a surplus of 249.2 in trade in services such as tourism and banking Billions of dollars were recorded, compared to $ 260 billion in 2018.

Trump has pledged to pledge to alleviate the massive and persistent US trade deficits, which he sees as a sign of economic weakness and the result of unilateral trade agreements that disadvantage US exporters. He has negotiated a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that is designed to bring trade in North America more balanced.

Mainstream economists argue that trade deficits are largely the result of a great economic reality that doesn’t respond much to changes in trade policy: Americans spend more than they produce, and imports fill the gap.

In December, the overall trade gap widened 11.9% to $ 48.9 billion as exports increased 0.8% to $ 209.6 billion and imports increased 2.7% to $ 258.5 billion rose.