The U.S. trade deficit will decrease in 2019, for the first time in six years

The view from one of the ship-to-shore cranes at Wando Welch Terminal, which is operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, the United States, on May 10, 2018. – Reuters picture

WASHINGTON, February 5 – The US trade deficit narrowed to $ 616.8 billion last year. This is the first time since 2013 that imports, especially from China, have declined more than exports, according to government data released today.

When President Donald Trump’s trade confrontations escalated in 2019, the overall trade gap narrowed by nearly $ 10 billion as exports fell 0.1 percent and imports fell 0.4 percent, the Department of Commerce reported.

Excluding services, the U.S. inventory deficit narrowed last year by nearly $ 20 billion to $ 866 billion as imports of Chinese products affected by Trump’s punitive tariffs declined 17.6 percent, the report said ,

This decline was offset by strong growth in imports of the most important US trading partners Canada with an increase of 42 percent and Mexico with an increase of 26 percent.

The trade gap in the United States narrows after a year in which the deficit has reached its highest level in a decade.

In addition to trade disputes, the strong US dollar adversely affected American exports, while China’s weakening economy weakened the yuan and boosted exports from that country.

And although this was the goal of Trump’s trade policy, it’s not necessarily good news because a drop in exports often reflects a slowing economy.

In fact, growth in the world’s largest economy slowed to 2.3 percent in 2019, from 2.9 percent in 2018 as the business severely curtailed investment due to trade uncertainty. – AFP

