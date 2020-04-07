The UAE is providing additional equipment to meet India’s free LPG demand

Oil Minister Dadmara Pradan said he had spoken with the UAE Minister and CEO of the National Oil Company of Abu Dhabi (Adenok), Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 7, 2020, 7:16 PM IST

On Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) promised an additional LPG to help meet the government’s three-cylinder cooking gas for the poor from April to June.

“At my request, Dr. Jaber assured me that from additional LPG resources from AdnocGroup to provide free three-time reuse of LPG from April to June to more than 8 Ujjwala stakeholders (PMUY) as part of the government’s economic package, “Pradan tweeted.

Indian refineries have cut interest rates due to declining fuel demand due to a shortage of unprecedented demand across the country, which has shut down jobs, suspended flights, stopped trains and taken most vehicles off the road.

But lowering refinery rates also means lower LPG. However, the demand for gas for cooking is increasing and India is relying on imports to continue supply lines.

The UAE not only supplies crude oil to India but is also a major source of LPG.

As part of its economic stimulus to help overcome the debilitating weaknesses of the three-week siege across the country, the government has pledged 3 cylinders weighing 14.2 kg for each poor woman who has been cooking free gas connections since 2016. Promised under Pradan Mantri Yujwala Yuzhhana.

In addition to cooking gas, the government also provides free food to some poor people and cash.

Pradan had previously spoken with Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, about additional LPG resources.

“We had a great meeting with my good friend MoS and CEO of AdnocGroup H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber through a video conference,” Pradan said. “You are confident that AdnocGroup will provide full support for the supply of crude oil to India’s strategic oil reserves.”

“Comprehensive strategic partnership with the UAE has grown from strength to strength, and the two countries have agreed to work closely together in the coming days to strengthen India’s energy security, including in our strategic oil reserves program,” he said.

Last month, the Indian Oil Company (IOC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Refineries (MRPL) announced major crude purchases from the Middle East due to declining fuel demand.

