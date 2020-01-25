The Ugandan climate activist came out of the photo she took with her white colleagues

The Associated Press (AP) apologized after releasing a Ugandan climate activist from a photo she had posed with her white colleagues after a press conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Climate activist Vanessa Nakate said she was invited to a youth climate science event. When the coverage of the event appeared, she noticed that she had been cut out of a photo where she appeared with the activists Greta Thunberg, Isabelle Axelsson, Luisa Neubauer and Loukina Tille.

“This is the first time in my life that I understand the definition of the word racism,” said Nakate in a video published online.

Nakate confronted AP on Twitter with the incident and wrote, “Why did you remove me from the photo? I was part of the group! “

In a video published online, Nakate said: “I see the photos and I can clearly see how I was cut out of the photos.

“My message was left out and my photo was left out,” she said.

“You didn’t just delete a photo. You deleted a continent. But I’m stronger than ever,” Nakate later said on Twitter.

In a statement released on Friday, Lauren Easton, director of media relations at AP, apologized for the incident.

“We are sorry to have published a photo this morning that featured Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate, the only colored person in the photo. As a news agency, we attach great importance to accurately portraying the world we cover, ”said Easton.

“We train our journalists to react sensitively to questions of inclusion and omission. We spoke to our journalists internally and will learn from this mistake in judgment, ”she added.

Thunberg said the incident was “completely unacceptable.”

The AP article, to which Nakate is now referring, contains a picture that shows her and other climate activists during a press conference.

Nakate later wrote: “Anyone who says to stand in the middle is wrong! Does an African activist have to be in the middle of being cut out of fear? “

