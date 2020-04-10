Yuri Mousavi made a spin on the red carpet in his office before the coffee towels were made on a white towel.

Reuters

latest update: April 10, 2020, 10:41 AM IST

Compala: The 75-year-old Ugandan leader, known for his silly style, released a rehearsal video on Thursday, showing the citizens how to stay indoors while staying at home due to the new retreat. Be, exercise in limited spaces.

Mousavi’s hairy ion, dressed in a gray Nike gray dress, was spinning on the red carpet before he pulled a white curtain over the white towel to sprinkle small stains. Number: 30.

“It’s good to go out of the house when there’s no problem,” the former soldier said at the beginning of the film.

On Wednesday, the veteran leader, who showed off his Twitter account by signing a big beige hat and a big beige, told his followers that too many Ugandans are exercising outdoors and cluttering urban areas.

He said people running in groups and in close proximity to each other could expose them to the contraction of the novel virus virus, a pathogen that causes COVID-19 disease. Uganda has recorded 53 COVID-19 cases so far, but no casualties.

The oil-rich East African country has taken some of the toughest measures in Africa to curb the disease, including a ban on sunsets, the closure of all jobs except the most basic ones, and a ban on private transportation. General noted without the permission of an official.

The ban applies even in emergencies, and some mothers have died trying to reach hospitals for childbirth.

Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, has raised protests against corruption, disrupting public services and the police, and has been pushing for opposition protests.

He often complains in a confusing way, like in the stories of his tall cows, which upsets diplomats.

In 2010, shortly before the election, he released a rap song called “You Want to Read Another Rap,” which targeted younger voters who broadcast extensively on radio and discos.

But he is expected to face a general genealogy in next year’s polls: the musician is a well-known musician known as Bobi Wine. Last month, Wayne – known for his political visits – released a popular song, Ragi, warning of the dangers of coronavirus.

[Tags ToTranslate] coronavirus [T] coronavirus coronavirus stay at home [T] coronavirus stay at home [T] coronavirus [t] covid-19 [t] uganda fighters