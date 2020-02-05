The UK bans the sale of new gasoline, diesel and hybrid vehicles until 2035

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the COP26 kick-off event.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was referred to as Donald Trump from England, but while this turned out to be too easy, the British Prime Minister drew the clearest line between himself and his American counterpart on Tuesday.

At a launch event on the COP26 climate conference, Johnson announced that Britain would ban the sale of new gas, diesel, and hybrid cars by 2035, if not sooner Reuters Reports.

“We have to deal with our CO2 emissions, and that is why the UK is calling for us to drop to zero as soon as possible so that every country announces credible goals to get there – that’s what we want from Glasgow.” Johnson said referring to COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference to be held in Scotland in November.

Johnson’s effort to quickly achieve net zero emissions is in line with the goal of banning gas vehicles by 2035, as was the previously announced goal for 2040. In addition, the prime minister did not wave a single finger, but said, “Every country.” Must announce better climate protection plans, essentially calling on the United States and other major polluters.

During COP25, which took place in December, there were two U.S. delegations, one that the Trump administration focused on protecting business interests (although no senior officials were deployed), and one that was made up of “legislators, city- and state officials plus “consisted of private sector and education politicians” who wanted to show the world that the United States takes climate change seriously, even if the president didn’t. The US is currently in years of withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

For those who did not want to set ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Johnson had the right words: “We know that we have to act as a country, as a society, as a planet, as a species.”

