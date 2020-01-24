The UK competition keeper is investigating Takeaway’s takeover of Just Eat

The UK competition authority is expected to review the takeover of the British food delivery service Just Eat by the Dutch company Takeaway.com.

The aim of the investigation is to determine whether the deal “could lead to a significant deterioration of competition in one or more markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services,” said a statement by the CMA.

Takeaway.com withdrew from the UK market in 2016 after not making significant progress in the local market dominated by Just Eat.

Takeaway said the CMA probe is “unexpected”, but is confident that the hotly contested takeover will continue.

Earlier this month, Takeaway completed the Just Eat acquisition after shareholders representing over 80% of the voting rights agreed to offer their shares and declined a competing offer from the Prosus Group.

The deal creates one of the world’s largest food delivery companies. The new combo will have 23 subsidiaries in Europe, Canada, Australia and Latin America.

The CMA is also currently investigating Amazon’s multi-million dollar investment in Deliveroo.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.